Ebonyi Traditional Ruler’s Murder: APC Accuses APGA Guber As Culprit

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has accused the Guber Candidate, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof Odoh over murder of the Chairman, Ezza Traditional Ruler Council, HRH Eze Igboke Ewa.

247ureports gathered that the deceased, was murdered on Monday evening, 27, 2023 by unknown gunmen at his residence in Ebonyi State.

It was said that the deceased was allegedly killed owing to his support for the ruling party, All Progressive Congress(APC) in the state.

The gunmen upon killing the deceased, went after his children, who luckily escaped.

In a statement signed by the APC Publicity Secretary, Hon.Simbad Ogbuatu and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Hon.Ogbuatu accused the APGA guber candidate of sponsoring the assassination of HRH Eze Igboke.

The Statement reads: “the State Working Committee of the APC Ebonyi State has received with rude shock the gruesome murder of the Chairman, Ezza Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa in the evening of Monday, 27th February, 2023 by Odoh, the APGA gubernatorial candidate in Ebonyi State as his murderous terrorist gang.

“Imagine the extent Odoh could go because of politics even when he knows he won’t be the Governor of Ebonyi State even if he contested the position 100 times.

“What was the offence of His Majesty Eze Igboke? He joined others to celebrate the victory of the APC in the three Senatorial Zones of Ebonyi State in the last election. That was all. Must Odoh kill even his own traditional ruler because of his bitterness and hate for Governor Umahi?

The APC further call on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, the CP, Ebonyi State, the DSS and all security agencies to swing into action and arrest the culprits wherever they may be, while affirming that Odoh and his group have been exposed as murders.