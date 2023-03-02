APC Murder Allegation of HRH Igboke: Ebonyi APGA Demands Apology, Threatens Libel Suit Over Odoh’s Character Defamation

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ebonyi state has condemned the allegations of the ruling APC in the state, over murder of HRH Eze Igboke of Ezza nation.

In a press release signed and issued by the state Publicity Secretary, Nwanchor Chibuike, APGA despises the allegation, stating its unacceptable.

Nwanchor therefore demands an Apology from APC and its Publicity Secretary, Ogbuatu Simbad, or pay fine of 2 billion naira for reputational damage done to its guber candidate, Odoh.

The letter reads;

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Ebonyi State has read with incredulity and unbelief a half-baked press release attributed to the docile Press Secretary of the Ebonyi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC Mr. Chidi Ogbuatu in which amongst many other defamatory, spurious allegations he claimed that the candidate of our party and the frontline candidate for Ebonyi Governor Prof. Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh is culpable in the despicable, condemnable and unacceptable murder of the Chairman, Ezza Traditional Rulers Council, His Majesty Eze Igboke Ewa.

“It’s most unfortunate that the APC had to make such allegations despite the great grief Prof. Odoh had been thrown into by the death of the late traditional ruler who had been like a father to him.

“The APGA received the news of the death with rude shock. We condole the family of His Majesty Eze Igboke.

“It’s worrisome that Ogbuatu could not allow the police complete its investigations before coming up with the allegations, and this leaves us with no option than concluding that Ogbuatu was a party to the murder of the late revered traditional ruler.

“While we call on the police to arrest Ogbuatu and his cronies, we equally call on Ogbuatu and the APC to immediately retract this press release in national dailies or prepare to substantiate the allegations in the law court or pay the sum of 2 billion naira as cost for the reputational damage done to our guber candidate.

Finally, we seize this opportunity to alert security agencies, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director General of the Directorate of State Security Services, and the National Intelligence Agency ( NIA) to the evil machinations of political desperados in Ebonyi State. We plead with them to properly investigate this worrisome murder, checkmate the activities of political desperados and bring the perpetrators into the books.”