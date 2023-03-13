Breaking! Archbishop Anikwenwa is Dead

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion was, on Monday, thrown into mourning, following the demise of its former Dean, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa.

Anikwenwa’s demise was announced in a press statement issued by the Secretary General of the Church of Nigeria, Bishop Anthony Poggo.

According to him, Archbishop Anikwenwa was called to glory on March 13, after years of meritorious and faithful service to God and humanity.

He said, “The Church of Nigeria mourns the demise of the former Dean of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev’d Maxwell Anikwenwa, who was called to glory this day, Monday, March 13, 2023.

“Archbishop Anikwenwa was the former Archbishop of Province II and the Retired Bishop of Awka Diocese, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

“May God comfort his family, the Diocese of Awka, Province of the Niger and the Church of Nigeria as a whole and grant him eternal rest.”

Archbishop Anikwenwa died at the age of 83.

Until his death, the Anglican prelate who was born in Anambra State in 1940, was educated at Trinity Theological College, Umuahia.

He was ordained Deacon in 1964 and Priest in December 1966. He served in Onitsha and Freetown. He was appointed the first Bishop of Awka in 1987. He was made Archbishop of the Niger in 2000. He was also Dean of the Church of Nigeria.

Anikwenwa retired as Bishop of Awka, Archbishop of the Niger and Dean of the Church on 22 November 2010. He died today, March 13, 2023.