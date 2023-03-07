APC holds emergency meeting with governor’s ahead of Gubernatorial elections in Abuja

Advertisement

By SULE TAHIR

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Adamu, has met with the party’s governors ahead of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections.The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja also had members of the National Working Committee in attendance.

Aside from the governors, all of the party’s flag bearers in the March 11 polls were in in in attendance.

In a post shared on its official Twitter handle, the APC said; Ahead of the Saturday, 11th March 2023 Governorship and State Assembly Elections, the National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu alongside members of the National Working Committee met with the Party’s Governors and other flag bearers at the National Secretariat, in Abuja.”