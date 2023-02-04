Tinubu Campaign Alleges Plot By The Presidency To Install Interim Govt.

Advertisement

A group of Campaign Coordinators for the All Progressive Congress ( APC), Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima has alleged plot by the Northern Cabal in the presidency to install Interim Government.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Coordinator of the group led by Dr. Garus Gololo, an All progressive Congress ( APC), Chieftain, Coordinator of Tinubu/ Shetima campaign group made the allegations in Abuja , on Saturday at a press conference saying that ” We have stumbled on intelligence that the Northern Cabal in the Presidency are working in tandem with those opposed to the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as the flag bear of the APC, to scuttle the scheduled general election in order to install Interim Government ”

” The decision by the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele and his cohorts in the presidency is a script to provoke Nigerians to retort to violence all over the Country to scuttle the election time table” the group allege.

Gololo while appealing to the vulnerable Nigerians and Youth told the newsmen that ” in the dying days of the President Muhammad Buhari ‘ s administration, the Youth and concerned Nigerians should endure and remain resolute in their resolved to vote Tinubu and Shetima for a renew hope”

The campaign Coordinators jointly called out the Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed and Abubakar Malami, the Attorney general and Minister of Justice for an alleged clandestine role to scuttle the general election.

” The Minister of information and Culture, and Abubakar Malami are in a better position to advise the president on the implications of certain policies that can throw the entire Country into crisis, while Malami is behind the scene, Lai Mohammed could not hide his disdain for Tinubu, who made him politically, his press briefing at the Villa that the Government was not working or supporting any Candidate is a recipe for crisis in the All Progressive Congress as a party. In this case what is the difference between the Government in power and the party that sponsored the Government?”

Gololo pointed at the crisis rocking Benin City, Lagos and Warri In Delta state saying ” it may spread like wild fire and derail the election” he said.

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna Kaduna over the weekend had alleged sabotage by Cabal in the presidency to sabotage the victory of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.