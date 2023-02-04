Attack on Guber Candidate Odoh By Suspected Ebubeagu Gunmen

Advertisement

…That’s their Stock in trade, Come Up With Any Empirical Identity – Orji Uchenna

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Ebonyi state have decried the attack on the convoy of its guber candidate, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A press release issued Friday by APGA Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi state Nwanchor Chibuike, states that the incident occurred Thursday, at Okpoto, Ishielu LGA Ebonyi state.

Odoh and his party members have reportedly faced similar attacks in the state.



According to APGA Publicity Secretary Nwanchor,

“This is among several attempts of the ruling APC government to suppress Ebonyi APGA whose message has penetrated every nook and cranny in Ebonyi state.

Nwanchor affirmed that Ebonyi APC masterminded the beating of APGA supporters in Afikpo North, Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara LGA and the destruction of vehicles during APGA campaign at Izzi LGA last year.

“In the face of such sordid act, they persisted in laying ambush, fired to kill the Guber Candidate but succeeded in killing the driver while others sustained various degrees of injuries.”

Nwanchor while stating that the ruling APC plan in the state is to use Ebubeagu militia to intimidate/destabilize the peaceful conduct of 2023 election, the party therefore call for the disbandment of Ebubeagu in the state.

Reacting, Commissioner for Information & State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji said such allegation is tantamount to a complete fabrication, absolutely irresponsible, without foundation and cleverly woven in this material political time, to dent the image of a progressive and performing administration of Engr. David Nweze Umahi.”

Speaking further, Orji said the state APC is not surprised at the allegations made by APGA, because that is their stock in trade.

He further challenged APGA to give evidence of any Ebubeagu militia attacking any person, let alone the convoy of APGA Guber Candidate.

“We want them to come up with any empirical identity,” he added.