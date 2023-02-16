Sack Protest Against EFCC Chairman Sponsored By Corrupt Politicians—Northern States Civil Society Networks Tell Buhari

Advertisement

Urges Zamfara State Government To Lift The Ban Against Activities Of NGOs

The Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore recent protests staged in Lagos, calling for the sack of the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, describing it as an orchestration of corrupt politicians.

The Chairman of the Conference, Ambassador Ibrahim A. Waiya, who addresses Journalists in Kano on Thursday, disowned the Civil Society Organization who staged the protest, describing them as enemies of Nigeria who were paid by highly placed corrupt politicians to discredit the good records of the EFCC led by Bawa.

He spoke on behalf of all the leadership of all CSOs in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They took the position after a crucial meeting on the State-Of-The-Nation held at Chilla Luxury Suites, Kano.

According to him: “As professional career civil society actors, we are disturbed by the emerging trend where some political leaders occupying exalted positions in some states would stoop too low, to sponsor some Civil Society Organizations to organize protests against a public servant, who is empowered by law to undertake a crusade against corrupt persons in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, such corrupt leaders have not only embezzled public money belonging to their state, but have also allowed their immediate family and relations to embezzle billions of public money meant for the people of their states.

“One of such states has been placed as one of the most backward in all indices of development.

“We wish to use this medium to inform such political leaders that they have no hiding place, and no amount of hiring the civil society organizations staging protests on some streets could save them and their families alleged to be involved in corruption from the hand of the law.”

Ambassador Waiya further stated that: “We, therefore, as Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks representing states-based civil society networks/coalitions from the 19 Northern States and FCT, wish to categorically put on record that the groups protesting in some parts of Lagos State do not represent civil society organizations from all over the country.

“Therefore, They are not speaking for us or on our behalf, and we do not in any way share in their opinion calling for the sacking of the EFCC Chairman.”

According to him: “The current leadership of the EFCC has not only changed the approach on the fight against corruption, but have also systematically introduced manpower, encouraged the culture of training and retraining of the staff for more professionalism and effective discharge of their duties, imbibed human relations standard, improved standard of internal mechanism on staff discipline and administration for best practices, as well as increased integrity of the institution, in and outside the country.”

The group urged President Muhammadu Buhari, “to disregard and completely ignore the calls for the sack of the EFCC Chairman by the paid protesters as it is being sponsored by a state Governor that himself and immediate family members are enmeshed in alleged corruption.”

They, however, passed a vote-of-confieence on the EFCC Chairman.

The Conference, while supporting the Federal Government cashless policy, however, faulted its implementation, pointing out that the Federal Government should come out with shoet-term and long-term strategies to ensure smooth implementation of the policy, looking at the percentage of literate people in Nigeria, “because when you are talking about cashless policy, you are talking about going digital.”

Ambassador Waiya stated that: “We are, however, of the opinion that the redesigned Naira notes and cashless policies are good initiatives that could help in the development of the Nigerian economy, reduction of corrupt practices, and complement other efforts in tackling insecurity and, as well, facilitate a more global economy economic integration.

“However, the strategy for the implementation and approach are completely ineffective, defective and grossly ill-timed.

“We strongly support both policies, but earnestly advise that a practical implementation framework that will be inclusive should be put in place, especially, to ensure that all critical stakeholders are involved and carried along.

“The scarcity of the new Naira notes has not only crippled many businesses and investments across the country, but has also given rise to insecurity, uncertainties, as well as increased poverty, unprecedented sufferings in both cities and rural communities.

“Cumulatively, the scarcity of the new Naira redesigned notes is not only responsible for a continuous downfall of business owners, especially the small-scale and medium business enterprises, but the situation is also threatening the conduct of peaceful, credible and acceptable 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the giant stride made by the President on his stance on the new Naira redesigned policy to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians by extending the use of N200 to April 10, 2023.

“In addition, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to direct CBN to make available the lower Naira denominations such as N5, N10, 20, N50 and N100.”

More so, The Conference commended Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), “for his steadfastness, doggedness and commitment to conduct the 2023 general elections despite the lingering and emerging challenges.”

Ambassador Waiya, however, said that: “It has come to our notice that there are some alleged pressure from some quarters on INEC leadership to have the election postponed.

“It is our candid opinion that nothing is as worse disservice to the country than such evil thought and imagination.

“It is our adamant belief that the leadership of INEC would not contemplate doing that, or succumb to any pressure, to tamper with the integrity of the Commission.

“Let us also remind the INEC chairman that all eyes are on him, and the Nigerian citizens hold INEC In high esteem and expect nothing less than credible, fair, transparent elections that can sustain the trust and confidence the people repose on the electoral umpire.”

The Conference also decried, “the lingering issues of insecurity that has been a source of major concern in the country, which are apart of the regular instances of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping for ransom and oil bickering.

“The situation is now assuming a different dimension whereby public facilities are burnt down such as police and INEC offices facilities.

“Other security challenges border on the increasing and institutionalized political thuggery promoted by some desperate political class.

“Although the security agencies are doing their best to control the situations around the country despite the shortage of manpower.

“However, many of the desperate politicians are continuing devising different tactics to outsmart the security agencies in the country.

“Most of the recent threat to security in Nigeria could be directly attributed to the infractions of some of the political leaders who always allow their personal and partisan sentiments, as well as, greed to take over their sense of judgement.

“The rate at which the political thuggery is occurring in this country is alarming and requires an aggressive approach by the security agencies, and all other stakeholders to prevail on the situation before the country is consumed.”

The Conference, however, called on the Inspector General of Police and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to intensify their efforts and become more decisive to contain the situation, especially, as the general elections are around the corner.

Ambassador Waiya observed that: “Similarly, it could also be acknowledged that of recent, some of the emerging issues that have also immensely contributed to the rising threat to security in the country are the newly introduced Naira redesigned policy, increasing hate speech amongst political actors and deviation from issue-based campaign to personality attacks, religious and ethnic profiling, as well as promotion of regional sentiment which threaten the corporate existence of a united Nigeria.

“The ill-timed enforcement of the cashless policy is also another issue of great concern which requires urgent and decisive actions to address.”

The Conference also condemned the banning of activities of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) by Zamfara state government, noting that: “We are also conceened on the increasingly continuous attempt by some governments at both national and states to shrink the civic space in Nigeria.

“The recent decision of Zamfara state government banning the activities and operations of all NGOs in the state is not only condemnable, but also a total contravention to the fundamental rights of Nigerians guaranteed in Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which provides the rights of association.

“We, therefor, call on Zamfara state Government to reverse this decision on the banning of the activities of NGOs in the state with immediate effect.”

247ureports.com reports that the Conference of Northern States Civil Society Networks is a forum of states-based civil society Coalitions operating in the 19 Northern States of Nigeria and there FCT.

The establishment of the platform was conceived in 2017 and inaugurated on 28 March, 2021, as a regional network of non-governmental, non-partisan, not for profit, non-ethnic, and non-religious platform, with the sole objective of advocating for the best practices of democracy, accountable governance and increased development of northern Nigeria and beyond through policy influencing, cooperation and teamwork.