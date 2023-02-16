Datti Faults Buhari Over New Deadline

Advertisement

As Monarchs/ Clerics Allege Violation Of Peace Accord.

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party Sen Ahmed Yusuf Datti described the extension of the deadline for the Naira swap as weakness on the part of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Datti who was on a courtesy visit to the Obi if Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe contended that for Buhari to have shifted grounds twice there that propensity to extend the deadline again.

“It is mixed feelings because when you see a President bulge once however small, those mighty that prevailed on him to bulge will see a gleamer of hope to press further”

“Maybe this President is becoming a weakling as they would say a lame duck President and if you seed one inch , you are likely to seed another inch”

*So it is a lot of concern for us for the President to change position literally nine days to the election,”

“However, we have recognized the fact currently is is a sourverengn matter and no state governor especially those who don’t respect court judgement have any right to interfer with the Federal government in issues about currently ”

“It has been done and it stays and it was poorly implemented and everything about government is poorly done including our economy, security as well as the level of corruption and we have come to leave with it ”

“We pray that the election would go well so that as His Majesty said if election is well done , it can open the space for good governance ” he said.

Speaking while receiving the Labour Party Running mate, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe Agbaogidi made public the resolutions of the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and body of Arch Bishops and Bishops on the coming election.

According to the resolution the body said; “Unfortunately the Peace Accord signed by the Presidential candidates under the platform of the National Peace Committee headed by Gen Abdusalami Abubakar (rtd) has been severally violated on several occasions and we remind the candidates and stakeholders to call their followers to order”

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to rise to it’s statutory mandate to conduct a flawless election with all the technology and human capacity at it’s disposal”

“The election if property conducted, will pave way for good governance in this country and this election must not fail”

“We urge the electorates to resist all efforts to compromise the process or allow themselves to intimidation through financial aid material gestures ”

Speaking earlier Ahmed Yusuf Datti noted that the 2023 general elections would be a test case for Nigeria in the area of National unity of the country adding that the entire would is waiting on Nigerians to get it right for once.