Jubilations As Soludo Returns Sacked Ochiogu-Led Ogbaru Market Exco To Seat

A moment later, Chief Nwanodi handed over a Bible to Ochiogu to symbolize a formal handover of baton.

Among the stakeholders at the brief handover ceremony were Chairman of Board of Trustees of the market, Chief Sam Mendy; another major stakeholder. Chief Joseph Ukaeji (Ejison), the traditional Prime Minister of Oraukwu, Onowu Patrick Oyeduba and past chairmen of the market, Chief Jeriaj Nwokoye, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony Chief Mendu and Ukaeji commended Soludo for heeding to the clarion call by the traders to return Ochiogu and his executive back to the seat, adding that they are now convinced that Soludo has a listening ears.

Responding, Ochiogu commended them for their show of solidarity and pledged to rehabilitate all theoribund infrastructures in the market such as electricity and water borehole as soon as possible.

Ochiogu and his executive had been elected NY the traders in January, 2022 during former Governor Willie Obiano administration but sometime in May same year, Soludo administration dissolved the executive and appointed a caretaker committee to take over from him.

Not satisfied with the dissolution and his replacement, Ochiogu dragged the state government and then then Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Obinna Ngonadi to court seeking to return him to seat because he was duly elected by the traders and as such his sack was illegal, null and void.

But in a dramatic turn, Ochiogu withdrew the case from the court in December, 2022 to pave the way for an out of court settlement.

In an apparent appreciation for the withdrawal of the case, Soludo appointed Ochiogu and nine others as caretaker coittee of the market

Other members of the the caretaker committee included

Ikechukwu Paulinus Okeke, Vice president; Uchenna Obasi: Secretary; Bucknor Agu,: Assistant Secretar, Uchenna Ndubuisi,: Financial Secretary, Lawrence Ezeigbo:, Treasurer