Bauchi PDP Campaign Council Condemns Killing By Security Agents At  APC Campaign

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Director-General of PDP campaign council in Bauchi state, Faroouk Mustapha, Wednesday condemned the reported killing of an innocent person at the gubernatorial campaign rally of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akuyam town of Misau local government area of the state.

At a press conference held at Government House, Bauchi, the Director-General appealed to relevant security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure justice is done to the deceased.

He denied alleged involvement of PDP in attacking the APC gubernatorial candidate during his campaign rally in Akuyam district, insisting that the ruling People’s Democratic Party in the state is law abiding and will never support any kind of attack on opponents.

“We are the PDP campaign council we are saddened with this ugly act and therefore we are extending our condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, Akuyam District and the entire people of Bauchi State.

“We are surprised that the security personnel attached to the APC gubernatorial candidate are intimidating citizens who expressed their views against the APC through use of ammunition.”