2023 Election Results: We Will Make Our Position Known Soon – Benue PDP

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue state, has expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the Saturday presidential and national Assembly elections in the state.

The party which noted that the election was marred with widespread irregularities said they are still studying the results and would make their position known soon.

The PDP sateted this in a statement signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary and Deputy Director Media and Publicity, for the 2023 State Campaign Management Committee, Bemgba Iortyom, in Makurdi.

It said, “The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue State views the results from last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections with dissatisfaction owing to reported cases of widespread irregularities across the state.

“The party’s agents in various polling units in the state have furnished its Situation Centre with reports of serial malpractices and breaches of the Electoral Act during and after the course of voting.”

The PDP said it has directed its Legal Department to study those reports pursuant to it adopting a position as will protect its interests and guarantee the rights of its members to having their votes count in a free and fair election.

“This position the party will make known very soon,” the party said.