Ebonyi: Ikwo Chair, Others Lauds Peaceful Conduct of Election

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Executive Chairman, Ikwo Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, Barr. Sunday Nwankwo have commended the peaceful conduct of the election.

Barr. Nwankwo disclosed this at his polling unit, Echi Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi state, shortly after casting his vote.

Electorates from other polling units within the state; Mr Ekuma Emmanuel, Coordinator, Ikwo East Development Center, Vincent Ekuma, Paulinus Nwankwo, and Nwonu Sunday also affirmed that the election have been hitch free, orderly, and one of the best, adding that the turnout of electorates are impressive.

In Echi Alike polling unit, the PDP agents complained of restrictions and intimidations from APC supporters. But, Chairman Ikwo LGA, Barr. Sunday Nwankwo said he’s not aware of such. He equally commended the INEC staffs, saying they are improving daily.