How youths beat Anambra political godfather to stupor for attempting to snatch ballot box

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

A self-acclaimed political godfather in Anambra State and Senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra South senatorial district, Chief Chris Uba has received the beating of his life, as irate youths captured and rained hands on him for attempting to snatch ballot box at the Zone’s result collation centre in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was alleged that Chief Uba and the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the area, Hon. Chris Azubogu stormed the collation centre with some thugs to snatch the ballot box, disrupt the result collation and also falsify having perceived that they are on the losing side in the just-concluded senatorial election, which was being won by the incumbent Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young People’s Party (YPP).

Their arrival at the collation centre and the consequent heavy gunshots that erupted in the area were said to have made journalists, supporters and even INEC officials to scamper for their safety.

According to reports, Azubogu has invaded the secretariat with thugs and forced his way into the collation centre, where he and Chris Uba had hijacked ballot papers that were being counted, and were about to move out of the premises, when Ifeanyi Ubah who had been alerted quickly stormed the area, blocking them from leaving.

This was said to have caused heavy gunfire, with Ubah gallantly confronting Azubogu and dispossessing him of the results he was about to make away with.

A source at the scene said: “Chris Uba was not lucky, as many voters and youths in the area gave him the beating of his life, after Ifeanyi Ubah intercepted his vehicle and took the materials he had confiscated.

“He ran out of his vehicle and the supporters used the opportunity to catch him. Azubogu was luckier as he refused to step out of his bulletproof vehicle.”

In his reaction on the incident, media aide to Hon. Azubogu, Mr. Emeka Onyia insisted that his principal was only at the secretariat to submit a petition.

More details later…