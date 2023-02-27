Anambra South 2023: Ifeanyi Ubah floors Azubogu, retires top Anambra political godfather

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

The senatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) for Anambra South, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has floored and retired some top political actors from the zone as he emerged the winner of the keenly contested 2023 senatorial election of the zone.

Senator Ubah, who is the incumbent Senator representing the zone, was declared winner and returned by Prof. Ebele Nwokoye at the Anambra South result collation at Nnewi Nnewi Local Government Secretariat.

According to Prof. Nwokoye, the YPP candidate scored a total of 73,115 votes to win the election; and his closest rival, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) polled a total of 45,369 votes; while LP and PDP got third and fourth positions with 28,102, and 21,209 votes respectively.

Speaking with newsmen immediately after he was declared winner, Senator Ubah said he returned all glory to God, while also appreciating the people of Anambra South for renewing the trust they repose in him.

“I want to thank, in a special way, members of my constituency for giving me the chance to serve them again. I promise to continue with our proactive and people-orientated policies with the aim to drive development in Anambra South Senatorial District,” Ubah said.

He also promised to consolidate on the giant strides made at the 9th Senate, by ensuring that the people are given the needed dividends of democracy, through legislative interventions in the district.

By his victory, Senator Ubah will be going to the Red Chamber as a ranking member, having been at the Senate since 2019. He had proved his political heftiness when he became the first Senator to win senatorial seat under YPP —a hitherto unpopular party — in the history of the country.