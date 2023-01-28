We’ll Intensity Efforts For Economic Growth Of Bauchi – Gov Bala Mohammed Campaign Train Tours Ganjuwa

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said he would require a second term in office to enable him complete the ongoing developmental projects that will change the narratives in the economic sector, adding more dividends of democracy will be provided to citizenry.

Mohammed made this known while interacting with stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), traditional rulers, youths, women and political organizations in Ganjuwa local government area of the state during his reelection campaign, today.

He added that his administration is set to modernize and expand the popular Soro market for the economic development of Bauchi state in addition to completing projects his predecessors had abandoned in the area.

Governor Bala said he will not hesitate to implement the Bauchi renewal project which according to him will bring succor to citizens, hence the need to support his second term bid to enable him actualize the aspiration of the upcoming generations.

He added that the entire Ganjuwa local government and its environs suffer from the negligence and maladministration of their serving senator, calling on them to vote for qualified leaders that will not sabotage the development of the community.

He said all candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are determined to rescue and change trajectory of leadership and will do better if given the mandate.

While commending the traditional rulers and their institutions for supporting his administration, Mohammed vowed to diversify the state’s economy and other sectors, saying the construction of roads, schools and hospital will continue.

In their remarks, stakeholders of Ganjuwa local government area commended Mohammed for his outstanding performance and contribution to the development of their respective communities, saying they will continue to support him for more.