Bauchi NNPP Guber Candidate Pledges To Tackle Security Challenges, Improve Education

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in Bauchi State, Sen. Haliru Jika, has vowed to tackle the security challenges in the state and improve the economic and education sectors, if elected.

He made the pledge on Friday in Bauchi while presenting his manifesto and inaugurating his campaign.

He said compared to other candidates seeking the governorship ticket, Bauchi State would witness unprecedented transformation under his watch.

The NNPP flag bearer said, if elected, he would work to improve the state’s education sector, economy, agriculture, healthcare and tackle insecurity.

Jika said he would also provide jobs and empower the youth.

He thanked the people for their enormous support before, during and after the party’s primaries which threw him up as the governorship candidate.

He said that he would not let them down and urged them to get ready their Permanent Voters card (PVCs) to choose the best candidates that would provide dividends of democracy.

The state’s party Chair, Alhaji Sani Mallam, said Jika had the capacity and experience to serve the state as its governor.

He said that the party would come out victorious in the forthcoming general elections, adding that it has all it takes to win the various elections in the state.