Update: Armed Gunmen Invade Mimi’s Place, Havana Cinema, Imo State, Abduct Staff

…abduct 20 staff, destination unknown

There is palpable fear, tension in Owerri, the state capital following invasion of Havana Cinema and Mimi’s Place premises by armed gunmen working with the state government.

Eye witness account reveal that invasion which looked like a robbery operation had over 50 armed gunmen in company of some staffs of Imo Internal Revenue Service, IIRS gained entrance into the premises and opened fire as they shot sporadically scaring away customers and passersby and finally whisked away twenty staffs working at Mimi’s Place and Havana Cinema to an unknown destination.

Report had it that the ever busy All Seasons Avenue was shut down as there was no vehicular movement due to the sporadic shootings by the armed gunmen who besieged the premises on company of Imo State government’s agents (IIRS staffs).

The surprising aspect of the whole scenario was that some staffs of the IIRS that wore media jackets were seen taking video and pictures of the commando-like operation, only God knows what their agenda was, an eye witness who observed the operation disclosed.

Meanwhile, the management of Mimi’s Place and Havana Cinema had already gone on air to draw attention of Imolites and the general public to the attack on their business premises.

The source said after gaining entry into the premises they opened fire scaring away customers and passersby who mistook them for unknown gunmen. They whisked away many members of staff working at Mimi’s Place and Havana Cinema to an unknown destination.

—

The same story from another Reporter:

Police men acting under the instruction of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma numbering over 50 are presently at the premises of a popular hotel in Owerri, AllSeasons Hotel, arresting staff and guests.

An insider source revealed that no fewer than 3 yet to be identified persons including a media worker have being reportedly shot by one of the trigger happy security men.

This is happening few days the compound of a chieftain of PDP in Ideato was razed down, over 20 vehicles burnt to ashes and 4 persons reportedly killed.

Reason for this sudden exchange of gun fire by Police acting on Government’s directive is yet to be ascertained as passer bye within 40/40 junction have scampered for safety to avoid stray bullet hitting them.

Details loading….