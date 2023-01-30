Naira Swap: Emir Bayero Praises Buhari For 10 Days Extension

Advertisement

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to extend 10 days to the deadline to stop accepting old Naira notes as planned by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Emir stated this when President Muhammadu Buhari visited him at his palace.

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, said the extension of 10 days shows that President Muhammadu Buhari is listening to the grievances of the people of the country, considering how the people are suffering in financial negotiations.

He also urged politicians to ensure peace during the electioneering campaign.

The Emir prayed to God that the election would be peaceful, without violence.

In his speech, President Muhammadu Buhari said he visited the Emir of Kano to pay his respects to His Highness and to inaugurate some projects done by the Governor of Kano Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

President Buhari also opened the Soron Palace in England which has been renewed.

Soron Ingliga is a palace with an ancient history built by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Abdullahi Bayero, in 1934, while in 2022, His Eminence, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, renewed the building of the palace and expanded it.