Agba Thanks President Buhari For Approving N75b For Dualization Of Lokoja-Benin Road, Benin-Warri Dual Carriageway

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval of N75billion for the reconstruction of the dualized Lokoja-Benin Road, specifically extending from Obajana Junction in Kogi State to Benin, the capital of Edo State.

He spoke, on Wednesday, hours after the FEC meeting where the approval was given to cover section 2 of the road from Okene-Auchi, section three from Auchi – Ehor and section four from Ehor – Benin at the cost of N25 billion each.

The approved proposal was captured in the memo for the reconstruction of select federal roads under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme Phase 2 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Agba further thanked the President for also approving N64 billion for the Benin-Warri Dual Carriageway.

He said the President deserved commendation by the good people of Edo State and South-South for including the roads in the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme Phase 2.

According to him: “The Lokoja-Benin road is a critical asset that links the entire South-south zone to the Northern part of the country. It is also an ongoing project with contractors already on ground to resume and/or continue work once they are mobilized.”

Agba singled out the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola, for his commitment and contribution towards securing both presidential and FEC approvals at the FEC meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 for the road projects that begin from Edo State and terminate in Kogi and Delta States.