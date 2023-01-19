Ebonyi APC Flags Off LG Campaigns

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The All Progressives Congress, Ebonyi State has officially flagged-off its Statewide local government Campaign rallies.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The flag-off was held Wednesday in Iboko, headquarters of Izzi Local government area of the State.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of Party supporters at the event, the APC governorship candidate for the State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, pledged to govern the State with the core values of honesty, integrity and dedication.

Nwifuru, Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, further pledged to bring innovations in the State civil service, education, health, Agriculture, infrastructure and other sectors, in line with the strong foundation already laid by his predecessor.

Honourable Nwifuru emphasized that his administration would encourage entrepreneurial education through the introduction of local dialects in schools curriculum for the teaching and learning of science and technology.

Describing himself as a child of destiny, he attributed his achievement so far to God’s grace, and his externalized principles of dedication and diligence to duty, promising to bring the attributes to bear in his governance if elected.

“I am a destiny child who rose from grass to grace

“I will govern with my core value of honesty and integrity, touching on education, health, agriculture and entrepreneurial sector.

“I will introduce our dear dialect in the curriculum of our school in teaching of science and technology.”

Governor David Umahi, while soliciting support for the Party’s Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the governorship candidate, Francis Nwifuru, and others, noted that Ebonyi State would be better off with an APC government at all levels.

He cautioned Ebonyi people against supporting any governorship candidate from Ebonyi South Senatorial district, insisting that equity demands that Ebonyi North, precisely Izzi clan, should produce the next State Governor.

Umahi maintained that Nwifuru has been tested and trusted over a period of 16 years to diligently continue and consolidate on the achievements made so far in the State.

He assured that Ebonyi State would see better days with Nwifuru, adding: “starting from now to end of my tenure, it will be empowerent every month.”

Others who spoke, including the State Chairman of APC, Stanley Okoro Emegha and the Director General of the Divine Mandate Campaign Organization, Austin Umahi, expressed pride over the achievements of Governor Umahi’s led APC government.

Emegha said the Party was delighted with its choice of governorship candidate as endorsed by the Governor.

“As a party we are very proud to be part of the transformation going on in the State, and we are happy as a party on the person given to us to succeed the Governor.

“We are very pleased with your choice, and we will continue to work together for the overall good of Ebonyi State.”

Austin Umahi added: “You came and you have made an impact.

“You came on equity and you remain a strong advocate of equity.

“Ebonyi State is not for sale; we stand on equity; we stand on fairness; we stand on justice.”