“Very Useless Company” —Soludo Sacks Contractor Who Blocked Road to His Hometown

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has, in annoyance, terminated the contract for the rehabilitation of the Isuofia—Igboukwu Road over the slow pace of work at the site.

The, Governor who recently visited the site en route his hometown, described the company handling the contract as ‘very useless’ company for having not delivered the project in the record time of October, and for also failing to deliver it in November after requesting for additional one month, which was graciously granted to them.

The visibly angry Soludo also chided the contractor and the company for blocking the road and its entrances for months in the name of construction work, thereby subjecting the citizens to untold hardship, despite which it still has not completed and delivered the project till date.

While announcing the termination of the contract, the Governor who turned down every excuse and explanation for the company’s sluggishness, ordered the company and the contractor to demobilise all their equipments off the site, as the contract has been awarded to another contractor who will be starting work immediately on the site.

He also regretted that the contract was given to the first company on the basis that it is an indigenous company and because of his interest in patronizing indigenous companies; but, however, frowned at the incompetencies exhibited by the company.

“Listen to me. I just called the Commissioner for Works. I have terminated the contract. And we have agreed on who is taking over tomorrow. And these things (pointing at the company’s equipments) must leave,” the Governor said.

Governor Soludo also informed the company and the contractor to refund the money they have so far been paid for the contract, while also reminding them to stop work and vacate the site, as people have been engaged to clear the site soonest, for a takeover by another contractor.

In his attempt to calm and give some explanations to the Governor, one of the men handling the contract lamented that flooding in the area was part of the major reason for the delay in completing the project, as some things, such as the concreting that ought to be have been done long time ago could not be done untill the flood just recently began to rescind, due to the peculiarity of the site’s topography.

Howbeit, the Governor showed no interest in entertaining any excuse or justification for the slow pace of the work. He noted that some other contractors who had even worse challengi have delivered on schedule.

Watch the video below: