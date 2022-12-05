Help spread the message of my administration — Soludo implores church

Advertisement



By Christian Aburime

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has identified the church as a critical strategic partner to his administration.

While speaking during a Harvest and Bazzar Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Amawbia, Governor Soludo told the church to join hands with the government in propagating and driving the message of his administration to the grassroot.

The Governor stated that his government promotes ecumenism in the Anambra project while maintaining that the body of Christ remains one

The Governor further said, “the Government House Chaplain, Father Raphael conducts mass at the Governor’s Lodge on Sundays, the Pentecostals lead service on Mondays, the Anglicans take their turn on Tuesdays, then the Catholics take over.

The Governor disclosed that his administration is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to carry out the task ndi Anambra employed him for. He advised the church leaders to help in further spreading the message of his government.

“I’m very happy about today’s homily. There is need to keep a clean environment and avoid throwing debris on the roads which usually end up blocking drainages and causing erosion. Everyone has a role to play in this march to a greater Anambra”, the Governor stated.

He told the congregation on the progress made so far by his administration saying that a state of emergency has been declared on roads, by awarding over 230km of roads for construction, the presentation of appointment letters to five thousand recruited teachers, the recruitmentof Doctors and Nurses for hospital among others.

Speaking on public donation for the Bazzar, the Governor stated, “part of the code of conduct we are mainstreaming into public service is that in order to reduce undue pressure and eliminate the desire for corrupt practices in the public service, public servants are not permitted to partake in public donations, though, as a member of this Parish, I’ll answer my name on the register”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Ozonkpu Victor Oye appreciated the Governor for identifying with the church to celebrate the Harvest and Baazar.

Ozonkpu Oye also reminded Professor Soludo how he Prophesied to him, in front of the alter that God had anointed him to lead the state during the time of his campaign and by the grace of God, he has returned to the same parish where he uttered the prophecy as Governor.

Ozonkpu prayed for the success of Governor Soludo in his service to the state.

Senator Uche Ekwunife representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, indicated her willingness to always support the church.

She applauded the Governor for his recent recruitment of 5000 teachers in the state, and maintained that Governor Soludo’s action was very unique, saying it is one that she is proud of.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Chief of Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Member representing South Constituency Two at the State House of Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Okoye, among others, attended the service.