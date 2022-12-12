Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims in Katsina community

Advertisement



The Police Command in Katsina have succeeded in rescuing five kidnapped victims at Kurfi local government area of the state.

A statement by the police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah, said the victims were kidnapped at Unguwar-Rinji village in Rawayau ward of the area.

He said the incident occurred on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at about 2 a.m.

“The police received a distress call that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK47 rifles, attacked the community and kidnapped one Alhaji Ali and four others.