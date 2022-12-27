Middle-aged man murdered, dumped in Anambra bush

Advertisement



From By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man has been found dead and abandoned in a roadside bush in Anambra State.

According to video currently trending on the social media, murdered man whose corpse is still fresh was seen in a bush Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

A masculine voiceover that accompanies the video explained that the fair-complexioned young man was shot on the head, on the chest and on the belly, after which his murderers abandoned his corpse there in the bush and fled.

The voiceover also alleges that the deceased has no means of identification on him, as he was puting only boxers. It further explains that the corpse lies before the bridge along the Umuawulu—Isiagu Road, while also calling on those who know the victim to trace him to the place and evacuate the corpse before it decomposes.

When contacted for his reactions, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu described the incident as a pure case of murder, and added that the case is cult-related.

“It’s a pure case of murder and is still under investigation. We urge the witnesses where the dead body was found to volunteer information that will support the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that it is cult-related as there were marks of axe cuts and gunshot wounds on the deceased’s body.

“Meanwhile, the body has been recovered and deposited in the morgue.”

