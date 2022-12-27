Suspected kidnappers abduct Zaria-based Anambra bizman on arrival, despite Soludo’s security assurance

Advertisement



By Chuks Eke

Despite Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s assurance that security of lives and property would be guaranteed in Anambra state throughout this yuletide period, some suspected kidnappers have abducted a Zaria-based businessman from Anambra state, Pius Egwuekwe from his home at Umuchu Community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The kidnappers, according to the source, had laid ambush in front of the gate of his compound on the fateful and as his vehicle driven by his driver arrived the gate all the way from Zaria late on Friday, December 23, this year for the Christmas celebration, the yet-to-be identified gunmen allegedly shot sporadically before whisking him, his driver and his vehicle away with all the luggages packed inside the vehicle.

According to the source, the whereabout of Egwuekwe who is the Managing Director of People’s Bookshop, Zaria, Kaduna state, and his driver with the vehicle which they drove down from Zaria is yet unknown as at the time of filing this report yesterday, neither have the abductors established any link with the family members.

The source further hinted that the incident has thrown the entire Umuchu community into panic, particularly Ibughubu village where Egwuekwe is from.

“The matter was reported to the police, who moved into action, but their actions have not yielded any result yet as the victim has not been rescued and no suspect has been arrested till now.”

Some members of the community are suspecting that an insider may have leaked the information of the victim’s return to the village.

When contacted, the President-General of Umuchu Development Union, Charles Ezeabasili, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone yesterday, said the kidnappers were yet to get in touch with the community.

“The kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family members. We are waiting for them to call and probably mention their ransom. We are also being careful not involve the police so as not to take action that could lead to the kidnappers killing him,” Ezeabasili added.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said the police were on top of the situation.

“There is no tension in Umuchu please. There is a reported case of abduction and investigation is still ongoing please,” Ikenga added.