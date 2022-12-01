Anambra Govt. budgets N1.3bn for vigilante groups

Advertisement



The Anambra Government says it has earmarked N1.3 billion in its 2023 budget to fund the operations of vigilante groups in the state.

Mr Chikodi Anara, Commissioner of Homeland Affairs, said this on Thursday in Awka while defending the ministry’s budget before the State House of Assembly Committee on Police, Security and Boundary matters.

Anara said that the vigilante groups have been assisting security agencies in community policing and maintenance of law and order across the state.

He said that the relationship between the police and the vigilante groups was cordial, adding that the vigilante members take instructions from the police and other security agencies.

“If our 2023 budget is approved, we plan to train the community based vigilante groups, data capturing of vigilante personnel, purchase security equipment and intensify grassroots sensitisation on security matters.

“We plan to construct a rehabilitation centre for youths which will also serve as correction facility for repented criminals,” the commissioner said.

Anara restated the commitment of the government to the security of lives and property in the state.

“I am happy that with the support of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, security has really improved in the state and we wish to sustain it.

“We are also telling Anambra indigenes outside the state that they can come home for the yuletide celebration, because Anambra is now peaceful and safe for all’’, he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Onyebuchi Offor, commended the ministry for its efforts at improving security in communities across the state.

He called for constant training of vigilante personnel on rules of engagement to ensure safety and security in all communities in Anambra.