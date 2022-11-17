We foiled bandits planned attacks on Zamfara communities, recover weapons – Police

Advertisement



The Police Command in Zamfara says its Tactical Operatives Team foiled bandits planned attacks on some communities in Dansadau Emirate in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The command also said that some weapons were recovered from the bandits when the police carried out a preemptive strike.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Gusau by SP Muhammad Shehu, the spokesman of the police command.

According to Shehu, between Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, Police tactical operatives deployed to some locations prone to bandits attacks in Dansadau Emirate received distress call about bandits plan to attack the communities.

“The operatives responded promptly and moved to the location with a view of repelling the attack.

“A serious gun battle ensued between the bandits and the operatives which forced the hoodlums to flee into the forest with possible gunshot wounds.”

He disclosed that two AK-47 rifles with 35 rounds of live ammunition and some charms belonging to the bandits were recovered.

Shehu also said that the command had arrested 16 suspects for alleged offences, ranging from banditry, rustling, kidnapping, culpable homicide, armed robbery and car snatching.

“The command’s new crime fighting strategy is yielding positive result as it is currently curtailing the lingering insecurity bedevilling the state.

“Two suspects were arrested for kidnaping and rustling in some parts of Bukkuyum and Gusau LGAs.

“The command also succeeded in the arrest of bandits kingpin of Kwatarkwashi town in Bungudu LGA.

The spokesman said that an suspected bandit kingpin, known for terrorising villages in Tsafe LGA and the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, has also been apprehended.

He said another suspected notorious criminal was arrested by the Joint Police and Vigilance Team on Anka Bukkuyum Road.