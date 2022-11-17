Obi will be Nigeria’s president come 2023 – Umeh

Advertisement



Top contender for the Anambra Central senatorial seat in the 10th Senate, Distinguished Senator Victor Umeh of Labour Party (LP), has expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, will emerge victorious at the polls and take over from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023 as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Umeh, a staunch supporter of Obi, firmly in the forefront of the campaign for the victory of the erstwhile Anambra State Governor, maintained that nothing can stand in the way of the LP presidential standard-bearer to become the number-one citizen of the country next year.

“Peter Obi will be the next President of Nigeria. Nobody can stop him! Nigerians from all parts of the Country and in diaspora are desperate to have him as their next President,” the Anambra Central LP senatorial candidate asserted.

Calling on the people of Anambra State to rise up and play key role in the battle to make Obi president in 2023, Senator Umeh, added: “As Ndị Anambra, we are supposed to be in the lead but it seems people from other states are already ahead of us in the struggle of the OBIdient Movement, we have to wake up and get fully involved.

“Let us make sure that every atom of support and all our votes count in solidarity with Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party in the coming General Election because it is our opportunity to make a bold statement in the history of Nigeria and as well, correct certain misconceptions about our people.”