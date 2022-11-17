“He’s gravely ill” — Kanu’s Lawyer writes EU over his continued detention despite court judgement

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor

The Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor has called for urgent intervention of the European Union over the continued detention of the IPOB Leader despite an Appeal Court judgement that recently acquitted him.

Ejimakor made the call in a letter addressed to the Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Samuela Isopi over the issues surrounding the arrest and detention of the Mazi Kanu by the Government of Nigeria which also refused to release him after an Appeal Court judgment discharged him on October 13.

Recall that Kanu, who has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021, is being prosecuted on 15-count charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism. Eight of the 15-count charges were stuck out on April 8, 2022; while Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja quashed the remaining seven counts last month, and discharged Kanu. The Nigerian government has, however, refused to obey the court judgement that acquitted Kanu.

According to Ejimakor, the Nigerian government did not only refuse to release Kanu, but also denies him independent medical attention in the custody since June 2021 he was arrested and returned to Nigeria from Kenya.

He explained that Kanu a medical evaluation done in March shows that Kanu has Hypokalemia (low serum potassium) and is also suffering from concentric left ventricular hypertrophy with tricuspid valve regurgitation (Heart valve).

He added that “Potassium is critical to the proper functioning of nerve and muscle cells, particularly heart muscle cells. A very low potassium level (less than 2.5 mmol L) can be life-threatening and requires urgent medical attention.”

While stressing the need for urgent medical attention for Mazi Kanu, Ejimakor, in the letter, also called on the European Union Delegation to ensure that the Nigerian government promptly implements the Opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the pertinent judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) regarding the matter of the detained IPOB leader.

The letter reads in parts: “We are Solicitors to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (hereafter Mr. Kanu), on whose behalf and instruction we hereby most respectfully request for the urgent intervention of European Union Delegation in urging the Government of Nigeria (hereafter: GON) to promptly implement the Opinion of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the pertinent judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) regarding the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently being detained by the GON in solitary confinement.

“An Advance Copy of the Opinion was issued on 20th July, 2022 and released to us on 23rd July, 2022. The cover letter bearing the Opinion indicated that the Working Group forwarded the Opinion to GON on 22nd July, 2022. The pertinent judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria was delivered on 2oth October, 2022 by the Umuahia (Abia State) Division of the court.

“For your ease of reference, the following is a summary of the background information on this matter: Mr. Kanu is a Nigerian-British political activist who advocates self-determination for the people of Biafra (Eastern Nigeria), with the singular aim of creation of a sovereign State of Biafra from Nigeria through referendum.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to promptly comply with the ratio of the said judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia) by restoring Mr. Kanu to his status quo before 19th June, 2021 and otherwise making him whole as was ordered by the court.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to be guided – in all matters relating to Mr. Kanu by the letters and spirit of the United Nations Working Group Opinion, the judgment of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (Umuahia), the judgment of the High Court of Abia State and the judgment of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“Intervene with GON, urging it to cease and desist from further criminal prosecution of Mr. Kanu and to instead constructively engage Mr. Kanu in seeking a political solution to the Biafran question.

“Your Excellency, our decision to lay this matter before the EU Mission in Nigeria (and by extension, to your home governments) was propelled by the stellar human rights record of the European Union and the supranational diplomatic influence the EU or the Mission can bring to bear on the Government of Nigeria and persuade it to do the right thing. We are also very alarmed at the worsening health conditions of Mr. Kanu, exacerbated by the inhumane detention conditions to which he is being subjected, including his solitary confinement since 27th June, 2021.

“We trust therefore that your Mission and home governments will give the most urgent and expeditious attention and consideration to our humble Prayers.

“Undersigned Counsel is available for a meeting with Your Excellency should it be deemed necessary by your good offices. In the interim, we most sincerely thank Your Excellency for the opportunity of submitting this Urgent Appeal and while we look forward to hearing from you soonest, please be assured of our highest regards for your person, your Mission and your home governments.”

“A medical opinion on Kanu’s health by Pink Rose Hospital Limited dated August 23, 2022 read, “This medical opinion concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is based on my review of two medical documents which were given to me by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor for the purpose of my rendering my Medical Opinion on the documents. The documents are:

“A Medical Report dated 15th March 2022 signed by Dr. Adebimpe, M.O of Department of State Medical Centre.

“Laboratory Reports spanning several tests, attached to the above Medical Report.

“Having considered the above, I came to the following conclusions: The patient has concentric left ventricular hypertrophy with tricuspid valve regurgitation (Heart valve) see paragraph 5 (n) of the medical report dated 15 March 2022, Ref No C./614/T/1/70 of the Department of State Medical Centre as held.

“The patient is suffering from Hypokalemia (low serum potassium) 3.0mmol/(normal is 3.5-5.0 mmol) as revealed in paragraph 5 (of the mmol 15th March 2022, Ref No C/614/T/1/70 of Department of State Medical Centre as attached.

“Tricuspid valve regurgitation (which is a defect of the heart valve) with ventricular hypertrophy is a life-threatening condition with the following complications Sudden death from a Heart attack, Pulmonary hypertension, Heart failure, atrial fibrillation, cardiac cithosis, ascites, thrombus formation, and embolization. The only treatment for tricuspid valve regurgitation is internal heart surgery for tricuspid valve replacement.

“Hypokalemia (low serum potassium) Potassium is critical to the proper functioning of nerve and muscle cells, particularly heart muscle cells. A very low potassium level (less than 2.5 mmol L) can be life-threatening and requires urgent medical attention.

“However, the combination of tricuspid valve regurgitation, left ventricular hypertrophy and hypokalemia makes the prognosis or the outcome to be poor if there is no urgent surgical intervention in a specialist center with excellent capacity.”