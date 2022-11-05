Obi has capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges: Group

Advertisement



The Coalition for Better and Greater Nigeria (CBBN)a pressure group, says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) has the capacity to address most of the challenges facing Nigeria.

Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the coalition, stated this at a summit organised by the group on Saturday in Jos.

El-buba, also the President, EL-Buba Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI) said that Obi deserved massive support from Nigerians because of his previous records in office as Governor of Anambra State.

”Peter Obi has the capacity to solve most of the challenges facing this country today and he has demonstrated this by his analytical prowess to address our current challenges rather than blame them on past governments.

”Records have been able to show that he is someone with clean character, integrity and incorruptible; he will not embezzle public funds for personal use.

”He will ensure fairness, equity and justice for all. His government will be for Nigerians not just one region, religion or ethic group.

”Personally, I’m supporting Obi because I have conviction that he has all it takes to move this country forward and with him at the helm of affairs, it will be the first time we will get it right after 62 years of our independence,”he said.

El-buba said that the summit organised in collaboration with various Obi Supports groups was aimed at developing strategies toward mobilising grassroots support for the candidate.

He said that participants, drawn from the 19 Northern states and Abuja, would help mobilise support for Obi in all corners of the country.

”The essence of this summit is to raise awareness and equip professional and passionate mobilisers who will be immediately deploy into the grassroots in every state to ensure that our people in the rural areas are properly informed, educated and directed on who to vote in 2023.

”We believe that every single vote matters and must be counted and so west mobilise our resources, skills, expertise and time to raise an army citizens that nepotism, corruption, tribalism, bigotry and underdevelopment end in this country,”he said.

The convener called on Nigerians to massively vote for Obi in the 2023 general poll to secure a better future for the nation.

In a paper titled ”Breaking the Barriers that Divide Christians and Muslims in Nigeria and Building a Redeemtive Relationship”, Malam Umar Mohammed, an Imam at the Fibre Mosque in Jos, called for more understanding and love among Nigerians.

He said that Christians and Muslims must develop a robust relationship built on deep trust in order to defeat the enemies of the nation by electing credible leaders in 2023.

”Although Nigeria is a secular state, religion functions there as an expression of political identity and figures prominently in conflicts over resources, land and political offices.

”Increasing clashes between religious groups, predominantly Muslims and Christians, have taken the nation from what used to be peaceful co-existence violent disharmony.

”In this atmosphere of fear and hate, Christians are called to be peacemakers, while Muslims are recognised by their religion the peace itself.

”Building redemptive relationships with adherents of the two religions is a practical way toward a peaceful and credible election in 2023,”he said.