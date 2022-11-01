Court sentenced man who killed his friend to death by hanging

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State High Court number 10 presided over by Justice Faruq Umar Sarki has sentenced a man named Musa Hamza to death by hanging for killing his friend to death.

Justice Faruq gave this sentence to him after he was found guilty of killing a young man, , he cut his neck, fluck out his eyes, put the eyeballs in a bottle, and buried his head, and his body in different places.

lawyers of the Ministry of Justice of Bauchi State, Mohammed Y Ibrahim, Salihu A Haruna and Ali S Yusuf filed a case against him where they accused him of murder, the punishment of which is also death as per the law 221 of the Penal code.

The prosecutors told the court that Musa Hamza, from Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, called a 17-year-old boy named Adamu Ibrahim, hit him with a stick, cut his head, cut his eyes and buried his head and his body in different places.

The suspect denied the accusation against him before the court at the beginning ,but later he admitted.

The prosecution presented six witnesses while the defense presented one witness and that is the accused.

The witnesses said that the boy’s father brought a complaint that his son did not return home, but he heard information that they were seen with the accused, they went out three of them at night, they ate dinner together, . They didn’t fight, and did not insult each other, later one of them left the accused and the deceased together. but when the suspect was asked, he said that he took left him, after he was arrested, Police searched and found him with the phone and the line of the deceased in his place, when the phone was found with the suspect, the investigation continued and he confessed to the crime against him, he said that he took the deceased to the forest and killed him and cut his head flucked his eyes and he took the police where the body of the deceased was buried. When asked where the eye was, he said he left it at home because, he put the eye in a bottle. Police went and took the eyes, they took the deceased body to Alkaleri General Hospital where medical Doctor certified him death.

All the efforts made by counsel to the accused Mahmud Maidoki to defend the accused was unsuccessful, while sentencing him, the Presiding Judge, Justice Umar Faruq Sarki said based on the statements of the witnesses and confessional statement of the accused the court found that the accused committed this crime of murder and the court understood that he committed murder with intent,

Justice Faruq also refused to agree to his request for leniency and sentenced the accused to death by hanging as per section 273 and 221 of the Penal code laws to serve as a deterrent to those who want to commit such a crime.