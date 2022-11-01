NAOC JV Provides Support To 2022 Flood Victims In Nigerian States Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo And Delta

Advertisement



NAOC JV distributed food and essential goods to about 260 communities hit by recent

floods in the Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Imo States in Nigeria.

A delegation of the JV led by the General Manager of the Port Harcourt District began

distribution a few days ago at the host communities of Ob/Ob Gas Plant and met with

their leaders.



NAOC expressed their solidarity with the host communities reinforcing the important

and effective collaborative relationship between the two parties since 1962. Delegates

similarly remarked on the importance of this mutually beneficial partnership particularly

over this difficult period.

The communities of the area, represented by His Royal Highness Louis Ajie Eze Iyasira

(Prime Minister of Ogba Land) expressed appreciation to the JV for the timely support.

The NAOC JV shareholders are NNPC E&P Limited (NEPL), Eni's subsidiary NAOC

and Oando.