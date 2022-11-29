Attacks on our facilities won’t stop 2023 poll – INEC Chairman

Advertisement



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the recent attacks on its facilities will not stop the conduct of the 2023 general election.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said this when he received a delegation from the Africa Union Special Pre-Electoral Political Mission led by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Yakubu, who acknowledged that some materials for 2023 general election were lost in the attacks, said INEC would replace them ahead of the election.

The commission’s offices have been attacked in three states – Ogun, Osun and Ebonyi States- in the last three weeks.

“In the last three weeks, three of our local government area offices were attacked in three different states of the federation and the last one occurred yesterday in the South-eastern part of the country.

“Although there were no casualties but quite a number of the materials already acquired and delivered for the elections have been lost.

“Now, the good thing is that so far, we can recover from all the losses but it’s a source of concern. This shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“So, we will continue to engage with the security agencies to make sure that these offices as well as personnel and our facilities are protected ahead of the election,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Results Viewing Portal (IReV) for voter accreditation and uploading of PU results on real time had come to stay.

“We may express some concern about the attack on these facilities but it will never deter the commission from going ahead with the election as scheduled,” he said.

Mr Yakubu said there was no going back on the deployment of those technologies because it was a requirement of the law making it mandatory for INEC to do so.

He said between August 2020 and July 2022, the technologies were deployed for about 105 off cycle and by-election including the Anambra, Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

