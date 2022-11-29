Rivers State Governor, Wike Continues Clampdown On Opposition Parties, Threatens To Seal Off Premise Used As Office

Advertisement



In a renewed victimisation of perceived political opponents, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State through the Tai local government area council has threatened to seal the property of one Mrs Gift Nkayi located at Nonwa-Uedume community for allegedly using same for political purposes.

In a letter titled: “Notice Of Discontinuation Of Use Of Private Residence For Party Office,” dated November 26, and addressed to Mrs Nkayi, she was given 72 hours within which to stop the use of her premises for party office and apply to the council office for possible grant of permit.

In the notification letter signed by Secretary, Tai Local Government, Evang. Joe Gwezia, the government insisted that the use of private residence for political party office contravened the Land Use Regulation 2010 of the Rivers State Official Gazette No. 1, Vol. 48 of 25th January, 2012 and the Executive Order RVSG-22 of 2022.

The letter reads: “I act as directed to draw your attention to the sudden change in the use of your private building located at a residential area along the East-West road in Nonwa-Uedume community into a political party office, without the permission of the Rivers State Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development and Tai Local Government Council, which is a violation of the Land Use Regulation 2010 of the Rivers State Official Gazette No. 1, Vol. 48 of 25th January, 2012 and the Executive Order RVSG-22 of 2022.

“In pursuant to paragraph 6 of the Executive Order RVSG-22, you’re hereby ordered to stop the use of the aforesaid premises for party office and apply to the Tai Local Government Council office for possible grant of permit.

“Note that your premises shall be sealed if you fail to comply with this notice within 72 hours from today November 26, 2022.”

The letter was copied to the Divisional Police Officer and the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) in the Tai local government area.

Source; https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/28/rivers-state-governor-wike-continues-clampdown-opposition-parties-threatens-seal-premise