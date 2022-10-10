Sovereign state of Biafra, a task that must be accomplished – Bishop Udeh

Advertisement



By Chuks Eke

Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Liberation Church of God, Nnewi, Anambra state, has expressed disappointment over what he termed as lackadaisical attitude being exhibited by the United Nations, UN, United States of America, USA and the United Kingdom, UK in the quest of the old eastern region to have a sovereign state of Biafra.

He however expressed optimism that come rain, come shine, the sovereign state of the East must be actualized in time to come, as revealed to him by the Almighty God Himself.

Bishop Udeh who spoke to newsmen on phone yesterday as he and his church members entered its14th day into their annual 40 days of prayers and fasting. session for sovereignty with a theme: “Freedom for East”, said whether UN, US or UK like it or not, Biafra must be restored.

According to the fiery cleric, “Even though I am not a registered member of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, my church members and I started this annual 40 days of fasting and prayer session in October, 2017 shortly after the September, 2017 military invasion and massacre of many youths at Nnamdi Kanu’s Afaraukwu Ibeku home. Our aim for starting it was for God to receive the souls of the massacred innocent Igbo youths, save Kanu’s life and assist in actualization of Biafra without further blood shed”.

“Another issue at stake is that I am calling on the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu with immediate effect and grant him his request. Releasing him will help to douse tensions, stop sit-at-home and calm the frayed nerves”.

“When we started the prayer session, God appeared to me in a vision and told me that if we do this annual fasting and prayer session consistently, He will give us Biafra within the 6th or 7th year of our prayers”.

“I am happy to inform you now that I have started seeing that sign of Biafra actualization success. We started this year’s prayer session on October 1, this year and on October 4 being the 4th day into our usual 40 days of fasting and prayer programmes, I saw an Angel of God in my vision standing above the sky and holding a golden sword, otherwise known as flaming sword”.

“Although the Angel stood motionless looking at me and down to the earth but I understand that golden or flaming sword he was holding to mean an instrument of war should the UN, US and UK continue to keep silence over the quest for Biafra actualization”.

“Therefore, I am using this medium to advise UN and its allies to quicken their action and allow Easterners to separate from Nigeria as the collective wish of Ndigbo because of their obvious marginalization since after the civil war, or else everybody should be expecting world war in the near future”.

“Why I am particularly concerned about UN’s lackadaisical attitude towards the Biafra actualization is because they knew quite well that any country that fought a war for separation and still remained together for another 30 years is matured to separate as in the present case between Nigeria and Biafra but here the civil war ended in 1970 which is 52 years ago and yet UN does not want to declare Biafra, as enshrines in its charter of which Nigeria is a signatory, probably out of compromise”.

On the issue of Igbo presidency, Bishop Udeh noted that he has no interest in it, adding that even if his elder or younger brother is contesting, he would not join the campaign train since according to him, “anything outside Biafra looks like a scam because apart from the fact that even if Ndigbo get presidency in 2023, their tenure would not last as the marginalization and massacre of Igbo youths and the slavery type of control would remain unabated, unless Biafra is created.

He said he is not relying on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB to get the Biafra because they have divisions among themselves but he is relying on God to fulfill His promises since He does not promise and fail like humans.