Police vow to track down killers of Chinese in Ebonyi

Police in Ebonyi vowed on Monday that they would track down gunmen who attacked a mining site close to the state’s border with Benue on Saturday.

The assailants shot sporadically at workers in the process of which a Chinese and a policeman sustained gunshot injuries. The Chinese later died in hospital.

The mining site is located at Otam Nwogba village in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi.

Police spokesman, SP Chris Anyanwu, stated on Monday at Abakaliki that the gunmen besieged the area and shot sporadically at the security men on duty at the company.

“One of the policemen on duty sustained serious bullet injuries and is still receiving treatment,’’ he stated.

Anyanwu urged members of the public to join hands in fishing out the miscreants by giving prompt and reliable information concerning their identities and or location to the police.