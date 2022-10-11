Flood: We share in your pains, Archbishop Okeke tells victims as 21 corpses are recovered from boat mishap

Advertisement



By Chuks Eke

Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke has counseled victims of flooding displaced from their homes to bear their present situation with patience and hope in God for a better tomorrow.

Archbishop Okeke who stated this yesterday when visited the Holding camp at Crowther Memorial Primary School , Onitsha housing the affected persons, noted that the church shares in their present ordeal because whatever affects them , also affects the entire people of God in Onitsha.

This came as witnesses revealed that more that 21 corpses have so far been recovered from last Friday’s boat mishap from the area.

Both the Nigerian Red Cross Society and State Emergency Management Authority of Anambra state are still jointly battling to recover all the victims of the mishap, both those alive and those dead, according to the state chairman of Red Cross, Prof. Peter Katchy.

The Archbishop who donated 150 tubers of yam, 30 bags of Rice, 5 bags of beans, 5 cartons of tomatoes, 5 bags of noodles, 50 litres of groundnut oil, 50 litres of palm oil, 10- pieces of sleeping mats, two bags of potatoes and assorted biscuits and toiletries to the victims, prayed that the rampaging flood will not last long but recede soonest so that the people can return to their homes and resume their normal lives.

He expressed hope that more public spirited humanitarians will come to their aid and ameliorate their plight so that even toddlers among the displaced persons will not feel the impact of the devastating situation but be insulated from the harsh realities.

The Archbishop who was accompanied by the Chancellor of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Prudentus Aroh and retinue of other priests also prayed that the inmates will not lack food and water and that there won’t be any outbreak of diseases at the camp until the present challenge fades away.

Transition Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Felix Ikechi in a response lauded the timely intervention of the Archbishop. He said that government is already overstretched having put up several intervention programmes since the flood situation escalated one week ago hence their excitement to receive support from external sources.

He assured that the items brought by the archbishop will be judiciously utilised while some of the items will also be extended to other

displaced persons from the area quartered at another camp in Aguleri.

Manager of the camp, Kenneth Obalum said the Archbishop’s kind gesture has brought great relief to the teeming number of displaced persons in the camp.