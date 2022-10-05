Remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers regain freedom

Advertisement



The Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee (CDSAC), has announced the release of all the remaining 23 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted by terrorists on March 28.

A statement by the Secretary of CDSAC, Prof. Usman Yusuf, said the release of the hostages was secured on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs (4:00pm) today, Wednesday, 5-10-2022.

“The seven-man presidential committee assembled by the CDS, Gen. Lucky Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram Terrorists following the attack on the Abuja to Kaduna train on March 28.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Military under the leadership of the CDS who conceived and guided the operation from start to finish.

“All sister Security Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Transportation contributed immensely to this Operation.

“The unwavering support of the President and Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, is what made it all possible.

“Members of this Committee are grateful for the rare honour and privilege to be part of this Humanitarian Operation.”

Meanwhile, the Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, has confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a short message.

The reply to the enquiry by NAN reads, ”the information therein is correct. Secrecy was key, please”.