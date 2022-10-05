Accident: Stop Running, It’s Kernel Oil —Anambra Fire Chief to Residents

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

There was a brief moment of panic at Aroma Junction in Awka, Anambra State capital on Wednesday as a tanker conveying palm kernel oil crashed at the junction and spilled its content.

It was gathered that the incident which happened at about 3.pm on the ever-busy Enugu-Onitsha Expressway made many people who were around the junction to scamper in fear, for their safety.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the Chief Fire Officer, Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, who said his men were immediately deployed to the scene, said there was no need to panic, as the content of the tanker was not petroleum product, but palm kernel oil, which is not inflammable.

He said: “The public should not panic much because it is not petrol tanker.

“At about 1510hrs (03:10pm), Anambra State Fire Service, Awka, Nigeria received a distress call of a fallen tanker containing palm kernel oil at Aroma, Awka.

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to the accident scene. So far, we are still working at the scene to prevent it from going into flame.”

Meanwhile, there was heavy traffic at Aroma junction as a result of the accident. Most vehicles coming from Enugu had to divert to the flyover bridge.