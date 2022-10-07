President Buhari Condoles With Bauchi Governor On Demise Of Brother

Advertisement



President Muhammadu Buhari expresses condolences to Senator Bala Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, following the demise of his older brother, Alhaji Bappa Mohammed.

President Buhari describes the death as the sad loss of a man with a vision and mission who epitomized kindness.

“He was seen as a bright and visionary personality. It is a great loss. My heartfelt tribute goes to the family, “says the President.

“I pray to Allah that the Governor and the family members find the strength to overcome this great loss. May he rest in peace,” concludes the President.