Ifeanyi Ubah Breaks Down in Tears As Murdered Aides Begin Last Journey

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah broke into tears over the weekend while beholding the corpses of two of his aides killed during an assassination attempt on him.

Recall that two of Senator Ubah’s close aides, Mr. Odum Ikechukwu, and Personal Assistant; Goodnews Mathias, alongside some policemen were gunned down by hoodlums during the assassination attempt on him at Nkwọ Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, last month, while Ubah himself managed to escape in his bulletproof car.

It was gathered that the burials of the two aides, slated for this weekend, resonated the rueful mood, begining with Senator Ubah’s visit to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, on Friday, to inspect their bodies.

According to a press release issued shortly after the visit by Senator Ubah, one of the aides, Odum who served as his Regional Manager would be buried in his hometown, Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State; while his colleague, Goodnews, would be buried in his hometown in Ika, Akwa Ibom State.

Ubah, in the press release, said: “My late Regional Manager; Mr. Odum Ikechukwu and Personal Assistant; Goodnews Mathias burials are scheduled to hold on Saturday October 8, 2022 in Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of, Anambra State; and Ika, Akwa Ibom State respectively.

“…I visited the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, to pay final respect to my late Personal Assistant, Mr. Goodnews Mathias whose body was set to depart for Akwa Ibom State where he will be buried.”

Ubah praised both men for their uprightness while serving him, when wishing their souls peaceful repose.

He said: “Until his untimely demise, my late Personal Aide; Goodnews was a bundle of joy and encouragement to all around him. A kind soul, strong and resilient character who discharged his daily duties with utmost care and devotion. The thoughts of his departure to eternity is a reality that is too difficult for me to embrace.

“While appreciating you all for your love and solidarity in this moment of grief, I want to humbly urge you all to keep us in your prayers as we prepare to bury and commit my late aides to mother earth tomorrow.

“On behalf of my family, friends and the good people of Anambra South, I thank you all for your prayers, well wishes and encouragement. May God grant us all the peace and strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss, and may the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.”