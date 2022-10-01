Fire Outbreak: Two Arrested As Mob Stones Fire Service Men in Anambra

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

Two individuals have been reportedly arrested for attacking and stoning officers of the Anambra State Fire Service while on a fire fighting mission at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the Director General, Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, his office received a distress call at about 10:58am on Saturday about a fire outbreak at Nkwelle-Ezunaka community.

He said firefighters and fire trucks were immediately deployed to the fire scene by Chidiebele Cy Obika and others.

He, however, expressed shock and worry on how his men came under mob attack by a group of hoodlums who started throwing stones at them and their fire trucks when they got to the fire scene at Y-Junction to battle the fire.

He described the mob action as very unfortunate and uncalled-for, as he imagined why people could launch such wicked attack on firefighters who came on rescue mission and to fight fire that is ravaging their property.

While noting that his men could no longer battle the fire nor get closer to the scene at that moment due to the mob action and attack; he said, that moment, the firefighters reversed and stood-by a distance away from the fire scene, while the fire kept raging.

Howbeit, Engr. Agbili said he engaged the police who immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident and arrested two of the hoodlums who attacked and stoned the firefighters; while the firefighters have been led back to the scene of the fire, and have successfully controlled the fire.

“People should understand that Fire Service is only coming to render help when there is fire outbreak and is not the cause of the fire,” he advised.