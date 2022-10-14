Driver Escapes with Truck’s Head, As Petrol Tanker Catches Fire in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A yet-to-be-identified driver, on Friday, escaped with the head of his truck as his petrol tanker fell and caught fire in Amansea.

It was gathered that the incident happened along the Amansea axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, while fire from the tanker explosion razed three buses and affected some shops at the popular Amansea cattle market.

According to eyewitness, the fuel tanker hooked on high tension cable along the road, while the spark from the wire led to fire outbreak and explosion of the truck, as the driver managed to escape with its head.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Fire Service, Confirming, Engr. Martin Agbili who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka, said no life was lost in the inferno, and noted that the fire had been brought under control.

He said, “At about 1115hrs (11.15am), Anambra State Fire Service, received a distress call of a fallen petrol tanker fire along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Amansea, Anambra State

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and firefighters to the fire incident scene led by Fire Chief Agbili Martin Agility.

“Due to the heavy rainfall this morning, the fallen fuel tanker hooked on a sagged high tension wire and the spark caused the fire outbreak. As the tanker fell and caught fire, the driver was able to escape with the head of the truck.

“Our chemical foam compound has been applied which helped to neutralise and extinguish the fire easily.

“The situation is under control and motorists have been allowed to move on ply the road.

“No life was lost but fire incident destroyed about three (3) buses and also affected part of the cattle market shops.”