The Emir Of Bauchi Appoints King Maker New Wambai

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu has appointed one of the king makers Alhaji Lawal Muhammad Kirfi as the new Wambai of Bauchi, and District Head of Kirfi.

The appointment follows the death of his father, Alhaji Muhammadu Ladan, who passed away after a long illness.

The title of Wambai is the fourth in hierarchy among the King makers in Bauchi Emirate, after Galadima, Madaki , Sarkin Yaki , then Wambai, Ajiya and Imam.

Wambai is a Council member of emirate, and he is one of the electors of the emir. He is the one who give slaughtering knife to the Emir when ever a new Emir is appointed, and he too will collect the knife from the Emir after he was appointed as new Wambai.

The new Wambai Lawal is the Fourteenth Wambai of Bauchi.

After the appointment of Wambai, the Emir of Bauchi personally accompanied him to Kirfi , where he called on the people of Kirfi Kirfi to support him for the development of the region.

Emir Rilwanu has instructed Sabon Wambai and others who are close to royalty to be patient with the responsibility of the leadership of the community that God has assigned to them to show courage and justice to their community and to be courageous in order to ensure that there is peace and stability in their areas. .

He also called on new Wambai to be honest and trust and accept advice from the people of his area in order to achieve success.

He thanked the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulqadir, for his support and respect for the Traditional Rulers and for the development activities that his government is doing in the State.

The Chairman of the Kirfi local Government, Garba Musa, thanked the emir for his love and affection to his subject’s and for the good leadership he has set for the people of

He then assured that the local government will give new Wambai and other traditional rulers in the area all the support they need to succeed.

The New Wambal Lawal Muhammad Promised to work hard for the development of the area, and assured that he will cooperate with the other king makers,Council members and traditional rulers to ensure the success of their work.

New Wambai was born in Kirfi town on 31/1/1963, 59 years ago and studied the Qur’an in front of the Imam of Kirfi, attended primary school in Kirfi from 1971-1977, secondary school in Azare 1977-1983, he went to Staff Training College Azare, he worked in the Government House of Bauchi State before he went to Kaduna State Polytechnic where he obtained a Diploma in Business, he did many jobs from the junior Accountant to the Senior Manager, he worked in Keystone Bank and Habib Bank.