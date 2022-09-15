Catholic bishops commit to prayers for peace in Imo

Advertisement

Bishops of the Catholic Church in Nigeria have offered to continually beseech God for peace to reign in Imo.

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, said this at a lunch organised by the Imo Government in honour of the College of Catholic Bishops in Owerri, on Wednesday.

Ugorji, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of the Owerri Metropolitan Province, said that the prayers were necessary to enable Gov. Hope Uzodimma continue with his efforts in renewal of road infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bishops were currently holding their 2022 Second Plenary at Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral, Orlu, in Orlu council area of Imo.

Ugorji thanked the governor for the ‘solid job’ done on the 35km Owerri-Orlu dual carriage way and the first phase of the Owerri-Okigwe road which were inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

He said, ”the dualised Owerri-Orlu road was a beautiful sight to behold,” adding, ”their journey from Orlu to Owerri through the newly reconstructed road was as smooth as never before.”

He further thanked the governor for hosting the bishops and assured him of their unalloyed spiritual interventions.

” Gov. Uzodimma’s government deserves all the peace it needs to continue to serve the people better, and we will continue to uphold him in our prayers,” he said.

Responding, Uzodimma thanked the bishops for their spiritual intercessions and promised that his administration would continue to support the activities of the church.

“Your prayers are working. Continue to pray and own up to your own because charity begins at home,” he said.

Among the bishops who were present at the luncheon were Their Eminences Peter Cardinal Okpaleke and John Cardinal Onaiyekan.

Others were His Grace, Augustine Ukwuoma; His Grace Archbishop Anthony Obinna; His Grace Olawale Martins; and His Grace Matthew Hassan Kukah, among others.

Also, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase, and former Military Governor of Imo, retired Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, as well as top officials of the Imo Government joined the luncheon.