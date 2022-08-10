Uzodimma, Innoson Fued: NUF asks Ohaneze to intervene

Advertisement

The Ndigbo Unity Forum ( NUF), has asked Ohaneze Ndigbo to as a matter of urgency intervene and resolve the lingering misunderstanding between two Igbo prominent sons, Governor Hope Uzodimma and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, chairman of Innoson Motors, Nnewi, Anambra State.

In a statement issued in Enugu yesterday after their National Executive Council meeting, NUF blamed Ohaneze Ndigbo for being indifferent on issues that border on the interest Igbo nation and its people which should be their primary preoccupation.

In the statement signed by their President, Dede Uzor A, Uzor, the group said Ohaneze Ndigbo ought to have intervened in the protracted crisis between the duo over business transaction running into billions of naira.

Chief Chukwuma was said to have claimed that Governor Uzodimma owed his company billions of naira flowing business transaction between them but Uzodimma disputed the amount quoted by Chukwuma.

The group said :”The Ohaneze Ndigbo ought to have mediated amicably in the crisis without drawing public attention”

They urged the socio-cultural group to as a matter of immediacy wade into the matter and halt further washing of their dirty lining by the duo.

The group also lashed at the Ohaneze Ndigbo for not being forceful in fighting for the release of the the leader of Indegenous People’s of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who was renditioned and detained by the Federal Government for several months now.

NUF did not also spare the apex socio- cultural group for not advocating for the Igbo political gladiators to build infrastructural facilities in the zone as well as intervene on critical socio-political issues like the ongoing ASUU strike, insecurity of lives and properties in the South East, unemployment among other challenging issue affecting the zone.

The group decried the level of decay of infrastructural facilities and poor human capital development in the entire South East geopolitical zone leading to crimes and other social vices.

They urged South East Governors, National Assembly members, Ministers and other political gladiators to address the dearth of facilities, unemployment and other issues militating against the zone. Dede Uzor fumed