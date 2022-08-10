Gov. Bala Mohammed In Three Years: On Water& Electricity (V) – By Sulaiman Maijama’a

Advertisement

As the saying goes “water is life”, the Bauchi government, under Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in collaboration with the World Bank, executed a N20 billion water projects to boost water supply in Bauchi metroplis. Part of the projects was the distribution of a 150-kilometre pipeline within the Bauchi metropolitan, the laying of 1,000-millimetre diameter transmission mains from Gubi dam to Warinje reservoir and construction of seven million-litre reservoir at Buzaye Hill.

The project was completed 100 per cent and recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Managing Director of the State Water Corporation, Aminu Aliyu Gital put the number of beneficiaries at 707,000. This project meets the domestic, industrial, commercial and institutional requirements.

The track record of Bala Mohammed in electricity receives nothing less than appreciation and approbation. The dream of people of Takanda village, Toro local government area; Sade in Darazo and Nasaru, Ningi local local government, of having power supply in their villages has come to reality with the coming the workaholic governor Bala.

Moreso, there was extension of electricity supply to Inkil, Mara Huta, Sabon Layi and Baraya Quarters in Bauchi as well as Maje Community in Ningi and Magama Gumau in Toro local government area. This has transformed living standard of the people of those areas from grass to grace.

Indeed, journey so far so good. Senator Bala Mohammed has justified the confidence reposed in him, met the huge expectations of Bauchi people. No regret.

–

Maijama’a is a student at the Faculty of Communication, Bayero University, Kano.

sulaimanmaija@gmail.com