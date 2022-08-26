Another Suspected Armed Robber Burnt to Death in Anambra

Advertisement

A suspected armed robber has been set ablaze by irate mob along the Awka-Onitsha Old Road, Anambra State.

The deceased, a native of Umudum village, Abatete, in Idemili North Local Government Area was said to specialize in robbing tricycle passengers along the Awka-Onitsha Old Road.

It was gathered that the deceased had boarded a tricycle at Afoigwe market to Ogidi, when along the way he robbed one of the passengers, a woman of all her money.

In a video circulating online, the culprit, Omaliko who could be in his mid 20s said he escaped into an erosion site after the robbery.

When he was accosted by long locals, he lied that he was a robbery victim, and that he boarded a one chance bus and was robbed, but when he was searched, a local revolver pistol was found with him, causing the mob to descend on him.

He was incidentally set ablaze along the road, with a used tire, while the mob supervised the exercise, ensuring he was completely burnt.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said he was not aware of the incident. He advised that the man should have been taken to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng has severally warned indigenes of the state against taking laws into their hands, anytime there was a crime.

He had advised that such criminal acts be reported to the nearest police state for thorough investigation.