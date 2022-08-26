Driver, Conductor Unseen As Fuel Tanker Rolls Backward, Crashes in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A moving tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel, has rolled backward, fell upside down, and caused a total blockage on an ever-busy road in Anambra State.

The Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, RC Margaret B. Onabe disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday.

According to her, the incident happened along the Nkpor Bridge axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway (New Parts Junction) at about 8.pm on Thursday.

She explained that the Mack tanker (with the registration number ENU112ZK) was on a forward motion, but unexpectedly lost strength to continue, and therefore, started rolling backward, till it finally fell upside down and blocked up the road. She also said the tanker began to spill its content, while the scene was totally cordoned off, and the traffic diverted to another route.

While explaining that the officers of the State Fire Service had already splashed water on the tanker and around the scene of the incident to avert possible fire outbreak; RC Onabe also revealed that the driver of the truck and his conductor were no where to be found, as at the time of filing this report.