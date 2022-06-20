Bauchi govt to establishes pension contributory scheme

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government said plans is underway to establish a pension contributory scheme with a view to cushion the hardship been face by the civil servant in the State.

Accordingly, it’s had set a powerful committee to also resolve all lingering issues of salaries backlogged in both local and State government workers who are genuinely staff.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim while addressing Journalists on the outcomes of the Salary Review Committee meeting with leader of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), State chapter held at the Banquet Hall Government House, Monday in Bauchi.

According to him, said that the ultimate aimed was at reducing the rate of suffering been experiencing by civil servant after retirement from the services.

He disclosed that the Government and employee’s will contribute 50/50 in to the contributory scheme which at the end of service year he/she will get their entitlements without any delay.

He further disclosed that Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered for establishment of desks units in every MDAs to end the lingering problem of Salary omission of workers in the State.